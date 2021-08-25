Technologies for Education: From a luxury to a necessity

Depositphotos.com

By Alejandra Rodríguez

Technology advances at such a rapid rate that it has come to modify and improve aspects of everyday life that no one would have imagined. Notably, education has not been the exception as it is a sector in which enormous benefits have been identified by linking the concepts of Technology and Education.

The coronavirus changed the way education was traditionally delivered. Today the school and the home have found themselves in the same space after the necessary restrictions on mobility applied by the governments of different countries According to UNESCO data, more than 800 million students, equivalent to more than half of the world's population student, has not been able to return to school since the first hit of the pandemic in early 2020, and more than 100 million other children will not reach the minimum level in reading.

Mexican students have been particularly affected, since it is a country where, according to the 2018 C onval Social Development Policy Evaluation Report, 20.7 million young people live in low-income families. Certainly the forced transfer of education from the classrooms to the screens has deepened the already enormous gap of inequality in terms of access to the Internet and the use of information technologies.

In an attempt to reduce the impact of technological inequality in indigenous communities, the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples (INPI), together with the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), developed radio stations that broadcast cultural and educational programs to the communities. in their own language. This strategy served during this pandemic to mitigate the lack of connectivity in these communities.

The digital divide grows as students in vulnerable sectors continue to be offline and student desertion increases due to economic reasons / Image: Via CDMX

Telesecundria is another strategy that has been implemented in this pandemic to combat the gap, although it is not new at all. Created in 1968, its objective was to bring educational programs at the primary and secondary levels to communities in which the creation of a campus was not justified due to its small number of inhabitants.

It is important to note that the current coverage of the country's open television, which offered its channels and times in support of education, was a great complement to the aforementioned.

Another of the great challenges that education in Mexico has faced is the lack of training of teachers in the management of technological tools, since education in Mexico has been almost entirely schooled, therefore, not There were sufficient personnel prepared in the application of new technologies for education in accordance with the requirements that were raised due to the pandemic.

The reality is that the majority of Mexican schools and teachers were not prepared for the changes that 2020 brought. The digital divide grows as students in vulnerable sectors continue to be offline and student desertion increases due to economic reasons.

Although the pandemic took all sectors by surprise, it has also helped to evolve teaching and learning methods, technology and the use of electronic devices went from being a luxury, to a necessity for all students and teachers.

An example to follow is the Israeli startups which are taking advantage of the solid experience in high technology by applying it to education. Over the past few months, Israeli companies in the sector have demonstrated heroic abilities to rotate, adapt and innovate.

Israel has approximately 150 emerging companies in the EdTech sector / Image: Depositphotos.com

Israel has approximately 150 emerging companies in the EdTech (Education Technologies) sector, which have been characterized by the quality and level of innovation in their solutions.

Thanks to artificial intelligence software, digital teaching platforms and software to evaluate students that were efficient in their application, different countries of the world have acquired this type of technology to apply it in their distance educational methods.

The EdTech sector is young, yet it has been driven by a fundamental economic concept: supply and demand. Demand has grown exponentially and consumers (educational institutions) have been forced to find solutions and adapt to the "new normal" by investing in technology and innovation to maintain and improve the educational quality of students and teachers.

It is clear that no country was ready for a global pandemic, but undoubtedly pioneering countries in technologies have managed to prosper and go through the pandemic by finding innovative solutions, it has been confirmed that the impact on the performance of students and the benefits that teachers can obtain and institutions after an adequate implementation of the technology are very significant.