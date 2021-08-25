5 Top Stocks to Invest in for Attractive Earnings Growth

August 25, 2021 6 min read

Consider a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. Regardless of whether it is a start-up or an established company, earnings growth is the highest priority for the top brass of any organization. After all, if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long haul.

This metric is also considered the most important variable in influencing the share price. But, expectations of earnings also play a significant role.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Often, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in the price following an earnings decline. This is largely a result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinion on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Investors, thus, should be on the lookout for stocks that are ready to make a big move. Hence, it is important for investors to buy stocks that have historical earnings growth and are also seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Criteria:

In order to shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2 (Only Zacks' 'Buys' and 'Strong Buys' are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed down the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 12. Here are the top five stocks:

The Buckle, Inc. BKE is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 59.4%.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in Eastern United States. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 48.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. The company has a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 68%.

Matson, Inc. MATX operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. The company has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 147.3%.

Skyline Corporation SKY designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. The company has a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 64.7%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

