Calix (CALX) Unveils Industry-First Cloud Platform, Boosts Network

August 25, 2021

Leading cloud and software platforms provider, Calix, Inc. CALX, recently marked a significant milestone in the broadband industry by launching an innovative offering — Calix Operations Cloud. This avant-garde solution enables broadband service providers (BSPs) to streamline their operations with end-to-end visibility into the access network as well as across the entire subscriber base inside the premises.



Thanks to its ability to amalgamate automation and machine learning, BSPs can now leverage predictive insights to proactively detect potential service-affecting challenges, backed by a single cloud solution. This will not only enhance the operational agility for service providers with reduced expenditures but also offer a better understanding of vital subscriber characteristics such as geography, service tier and network topology for an impeccable end-user experience.



At a time when the telco industry is facing record demand for high-speed and high-bandwidth services, broadband operations teams are managing the deployment of advanced network platforms, one of them being Calix Operations Cloud. It enables personnel to promptly respond to changes in bandwidth usage and subscriber demand in real-time to improve network health while ensuring best service delivery. Encouraged by valuable customer feedback, BSPs can integrate analytics into their processes with a 360-degree view of both the access and premises networks.



Apart from identifying security issues and significantly reducing truck rolls, the solution eliminates human intervention by optimizing and automating tasks that are simple and repetitive in nature. Calix Operations Cloud capitalizes on superior machine learning algorithms to prioritize maintenance recommendations, thereby replacing red-flagged infrastructure before equipment failure occurs.



The platform will also manage the entire Revenue EDGE portfolio, Intelligent Access EDGE portfolio, GigaCenters, EXA access systems and third-party customer premises equipment. In addition, Calix launched a trailblazing service — Premier Success for Operations — to fast-track the implementation and return on investment potential of Calix Operations Cloud.



In this way, service providers can effectively meet business objectives with a greater return on cloud investments. With that, the recent launch is likely to not only serve dynamic subscriber demand with bandwidth-intensive applications like cloud-enabled interactive gaming and video streaming but also push Calix to augment its presence in new markets on the virtue of its ever-expanding access network.



Calix is well positioned to benefit from customer base expansion amid the coronavirus-induced disruptions. The San Jose, CA-based company is committed to aligning investments to its strategy and maintaining strong discipline over operating expenses along with a favorable product and customer mix. The transition of Calix into a communications cloud and software platform business will manifest in improved financial performance over the long term.



