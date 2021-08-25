If You Invested $1000 in Tesla a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

August 25, 2021 5 min read

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tesla (TSLA) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TSLA for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tesla's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tesla's main business drivers.

Over the years, EV maker Tesla has evolved into a dynamic technology innovator. It has transformed the EV market much the same way as Amazon changed the retail landscape and Netflix revolutionized entertainment. Tesla is the market leader in battery-powered electric car sales in the United States, owning around 60% of market share. In fact, the company’s flagship Model 3 accounts for about half of the U.S. EV market. Tesla, which has managed to garner the reputation of a gold standard over the years, is now a far bigger entity that what it started off since its IPO in 2010, with a market capitalization almost double the combined value of top two U.S. auto giants General Motors and Ford.

Over the years, Tesla has shifted from developing niche products for affluent buyers to making more affordable EVs for the masses. The firm’s three-pronged business model approach of direct sales, servicing, and charging its EVs sets it apart from other carmakers. Tesla, which is touted as the clean energy revolutionary automaker, is much more than just a car manufacturer. The firm also makes different kinds of technology like self driving software, charging stations and battery development, et al. The technology titan has also made inroads into solar and energy storage business.

Tesla operates under two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. While Automotive and Energy Generation/Storage operations accounted for 86.4% and 6.3% of the total sales in 2020, respectively, revenues from Services and Others constituted the rest.

Presently, the company produces and sells three fully electric vehicles: The Model S sedan, the Model X sport utility vehicle (“SUV”) and the Model 3 sedan. Tesla’s equally impressive future product lineup includes Cybertruck, Semi truck and Roadster. The firm manufactures its vehicles primarily at facilities located in Fremont, California, Lathrop, California, Tilburg, Netherlands. Tesla’s first, second and third Gigafactory are located in Nevada, New York and Shanghai, respectively. While production in these three factories are going on a full swing, production from Tesla's 4th and 5th Gigafactory in Berlin and Austin, respectively, is expected to begin this year.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tesla ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $148,405.95, or a 14,740.59% gain, as of August 25, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 280.96% and the price of gold increased -2.15% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for TSLA.

Tesla hit a milestone in second-quarter 2021, with quarterly profits topping $1 billion for the first time. Riding on robust Model 3/Y demand, the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth achieved record production and deliveries despite chip crunch. Construction of Berlin and Texas gigafactories are well on track, with production expected to commence this year. While Tesla’s high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge bode well, it is far from immune to the global microchip deficit, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s near-term prospects. Massive capex owing to capacity investments in gigafactories and the development of battery tech might strain near-term financials. Waning margins for Model S/X, and delays in Semi and Cybertruck launch act as spoilsports. Thus, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.

Shares have gained 9.88% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

