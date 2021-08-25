Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Toys & Games Industry

3 Stocks to Buy From the Promising Toys & Games Industry
The Zacks Toys - Games – Hobbies industry has been benefiting from robust demand for smart toys, STEM toys (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), sports toys, fashion dolls and accessories. The industry participants have been undertaking efforts on the digital front, and focusing on better execution of marketing and promotional initiatives to drive growth. The industry players including Mattel, Inc. MAT, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK are likely to gain from the aforementioned trend.


