Group 1 (GPI): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions

Group 1 (GPI) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Image credit:

This story originally appeared on Zacks

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI. This is because this security in the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, Group 1 is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have risen from $6.34 per share to $8.09 per share, while current year estimates have risen from $24.98 per share to $30.85 per share. This has helped GPI to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider Group 1. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.


