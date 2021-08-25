Company News for Aug 25, 2021

August 25, 2021 2 min read

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s BBY shares jumped 8.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.98, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91.

Medtronic plc’s MDT shares surged 4.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW soared 18.6% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

Shares of Bank of Montreal BMO gained 2% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32.

