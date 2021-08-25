Buy These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a huge spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.

At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Jun 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed-income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Software & IT Services Portfolio FSCSX invests the majority of its assets in companies whose primary operations are related to software or information-based services. It primarily focuses on acquiring common stocks of both domestic and foreign companies. FSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 27.8%.

As of the end of June 2021, FSCSX held 71 issues with 25.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Class K FVDKX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in common stocks of companies that are undervalued in the marketplace taking into consideration the assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry. FVDKX has returned 12.4% in the past three years.

Sean Gavin has been the fund manager of FVDKX since 2012.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund FBGRX seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which primarily focuses on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has three-year annualized returns of 30.4%.

FBGRX has an expense ratio of 0.79% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.