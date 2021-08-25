Insperity, Inc. (NSP) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Have you been paying attention to shares of Insperity (NSP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $108.25 in the previous session. Insperity has gained 32.9% since the start of the year compared to the -16.5% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 44% return for the Zacks Staffing Firms industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 2, 2021, Insperity, Inc. reported EPS of $0.91 versus consensus estimate of $0.65.

For the current fiscal year, Insperity, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $4.33 per share on $4.85 billion in revenues. This represents a -6.68% change in EPS on a 13.07% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.96 per share on $5.29 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.47% and 9.13%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Insperity, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Insperity, Inc. has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.4X versus its peer group's average of 14.6X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Insperity, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Insperity, Inc. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Insperity, Inc. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does Insperity, Inc. Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Insperity, Inc. have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Robert Half International (RHI), Insperity (NSP), and ManpowerGroup (MAN), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 15% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Insperity, Inc.even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.