Stocks

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

CVX, LAZ, FNF, and IPG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 25, 2021
Next Article
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Image credit: - Zacks

3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Chevron Corporation CVX: This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus

Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

 

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

 

Lazard Ltd LAZ: This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

 

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

 

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lazard Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Lazard Ltd Quote

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

 

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This provider of advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

 

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


