Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th

August 25, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Chevron Corporation CVX: This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.48%, compared with the industry average of 3.42%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.47%.

Lazard Ltd LAZ: This financial advisory and asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.98%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.45%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This company that provides various insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, compared with the industry average of 1.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.18%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This provider of advertising and marketing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.

