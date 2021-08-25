Stocks

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

MTH, LNC, HVT, and CLS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on August 25, 2021
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This designer and builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.

 

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This multiple insurance and retirement business operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Celestica Inc. CLS: This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


