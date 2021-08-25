Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 25th

August 25, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Meritage Homes Corporation MTH: This designer and builder of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.86, compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lincoln National Corporation LNC: This multiple insurance and retirement business operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Haverty Furniture has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.24, compared with 22.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Celestica Inc. CLS: This provider of hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.