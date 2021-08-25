These Are the Top Ten Stock Holdings of Cathie Wood

August 25, 2021 4 min read

Cathie Wood is an American investor and is known as a star stock picker. She founded ARK Invest, an investment management firm, in 2014. Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation Fund has given an average annual return of about 45% over the past five years. She had studied economics at USC under Art Laffer, who is the inventor of the Laffer Curve. Wood was a featured speaker at the World Economic Forum in 2016 and 2017. Let’s take a look at the ten top stock holdings of Cathie Wood.

Ten Top Stock Holdings Of Cathie Wood

We have referred to the latest 13F filing (ARK Investment Management) to come up with the ten top stock holdings of Cathie Wood. Following are the ten top stock holdings of Cathie Wood:

Spotify Technology

Founded in 2006, it is an audio streaming and media service company. Wood owns 4,792,008 shares of Spotify, having a market value of $1,320,629,000 and accounting for 2.46% of the total portfolio. She has held Spotify since Q2 2018, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Spotify shares are up almost 1% in the past one month, but are down over 28% YTD.

Exact Sciences

Founded in 1995, it is a molecular diagnostics company that focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Wood owns 10,726,790 shares of Exact Sciences, having a market value of $1,333,447,000 and accounting for 2.48% of the total portfolio. She has held Exact Sciences since Q3 2020, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Exact Sciences shares are down more than 14% in the past one month and over 25% YTD.

Zoom Video Communications

Founded in 2011, this company offers a video-first communications platform. Wood owns 3,668,607 shares of Zoom, having a market value of $1,419,861,000 and accounting for 2.64% of the total portfolio. She has held Zoom since Q4 2020, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Zoom shares are down more than 7% in the past one month, but are up over 1% YTD.

Coinbase Global

Founded in 2008, this company operates a cryptocurrency exchange platform. Wood owns 5,617,415 shares of Coinbase Global, having a market value of $1,422,891,000 and accounting for 2.65% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global shares are up more than 7% in the past one month.

Twilio

Founded in 2008, this company develops communications software, as well as cloud-based platform and services. Wood owns 3,722,599 shares of Twilio, having a market value of $1,467,300,000 and accounting for 2.73% of the total portfolio. She has held Twilio since Q4 2018, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Twilio shares are down more than 9% in the past one month, but are up over 5% YTD.

Shopify

Founded in 2004, it is a cloud-based commerce platform that focuses on small and medium-sized businesses. Wood owns 1,219,318 shares of Shopify, having a market value of $1,781,399,000 and accounting for 3.31% of the total portfolio. She has held Shopify since Q2 2017, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Shopify shares are up almost 1% in the past one month and over 36% YTD.

Square

Founded in 2009, it is a financial services and digital payments company. Wood owns 8,039,354 shares of Square, having a market value of $1,959,995,000 and accounting for 3.65% of the total portfolio. She has held Square since Q4 2016, and has recently reduced her stake in the company. Square shares are up more than 4% in the past one month and over 24% YTD.

Roku

Founded in 2002, this company offers access to streaming media content from various online services. Wood owns 4,741,612 shares of Roku, having a market value of $2,177,585,000 and accounting for 4.05% of the total portfolio. She has held Roku since Q2 2019, and has recently reduced her stake in the company. Roku shares are down more than 23% in the past one month but are up over 7% YTD.

Teladoc Health

Founded in 2002, this company offers telehealthcare services using a technology platform and mobile devices. Wood owns 16,016,998 shares of Teladoc Health, having a market value of $2,663,467,000 and accounting for 4.95% of the total portfolio. She has held Teladoc Health since Q3 2017, and has recently increased her stake in the company. Teladoc Health shares are down more than 4% in the past one month and over 27% YTD.

Tesla

Founded in 2003, this company designs, develops, makes and sells fully electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage systems. Wood owns 5,433,702 shares of Tesla, having a market value of $3,693,287,000 and accounting for 6.87% of the total portfolio. She has held Tesla since Q2 2016, and has recently reduced her stake in the company. Tesla shares are up more than 9% in the past one month and almost 1% YTD.