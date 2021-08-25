Stocks

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

MATX, IT, BJ, and CZWI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 25, 2021.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Matson’s shares gained nearly 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Gartner, Inc. IT: This leading research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Gartner’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This operator of membership warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. CZWI: This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A.has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Citizens Community Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


