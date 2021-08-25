Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 25th

August 25, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Matson, Inc. MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Matson’s shares gained nearly 17% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gartner, Inc. IT: This leading research and advisory company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Gartner’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This operator of membership warehouse clubs has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. CZWI: This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A.has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Citizens Community Bancorp’s shares gained nearly 3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

