Ribbon (RBBN) Partners KGPCo to Boost Communications Networks

August 25, 2021

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN recently extended collaboration with an industry-leading provider of communication network management services, KGPCo, by enabling the latter to re-sell Ribbon's comprehensive portfolio of Cloud & Edge and IP Optical solutions.



The partnership will aid service providers to revamp their legacy networks and establish a streamlined connectivity infrastructure, driven by KGPCo and Ribbon Communications’ respective knowledge as well as expertise.



Headquartered in Faribault, MN, KGPCo is recognized as a premier communications product distribution and service solution provider in the telco industry. This Tier-1 company boasts a diverse set of customers including utilities, equipment manufacturers, enterprises, network operators and cloud services providers, to name a few.



With effective supply chain solutions, it possesses advanced integration capabilities and scalable deployment services. The company combines a wide-ranging suite of implementation and engineering services with a national logistics network and portfolio of manufacturer partnerships.



Ribbon’s innovative optical networking and cloud-to-edge communications solutions are relied upon by various technology companies, thanks to successful customer relationship management. The company’s best-in-class capabilities modernize customer networks seamlessly, thereby enhancing its competitive position and addressing business outcomes in this dynamic digital era.



The company’s optical networking offerings are customized per the business needs of each service provider. Faster time-to-revenues, lowest cost per bit and SDN Domain Control are added advantages. Meanwhile, its edge services are leveraged by organizations to effectively manage their transition to SIP-based unified communications. Innovative cloud communications ensure productive communications experiences for customers and employees.



As a key strategic partner, KGPCo will also be trained on implementation services to benefit from Ribbon’s portfolio of state-of-the-art solutions. This expanded alliance comes as a boon, especially at a time when tier-two and tier-three markets are witnessing an unprecedented rise in bandwidth-intensive applications.



Operators have been making higher investments in projects to deliver superior broadband services. This positive trend is likely to be game changer for both the companies that are set to augment their expertise and product breadth, in turn aiding customers with enhanced network security and optical network upgrades.



Moving ahead, Ribbon intends to remain focused on delivering real-time and secure data as well as voice network capabilities for the cloud, network, and enterprise edge. The communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises, and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while enabling it to capitalize on the high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow.



