Alphabet's (GOOGL) Updates Meet With Echo Notification Feature

August 25, 2021

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been consistently adding advanced features to its video conferencing software, Google Meet.

Per a latest report from 9TO5Google, the company has made an advancement in Google Meet, with the help of which the software will notify users when there will be echo on video calls.

In addition, it will offer an explanation to the user for the echo and provide solutions such as putting on headphones, lowering speaker volume and muting audio when not speaking.

Google Meet will notify the user with a red badge on the options button and text notification. By clicking on it, the user will get the Troubleshooting & help pane to Audio & video devices.

This new feature is accessible by all Google Workspace customers, and G Suite Basic and Business users.

The latest move will help Google in providing an enhanced experience to Google Meet users. This, in turn, is expected to boost the software’s adoption rate.

Further, the move will bolster the offerings of Google Workspace.

Recent Initiatives of Google Meet

Apart from the latest effort, the company recently launched features like adding up to 25 co-hosts for meetings, moderation tactics and safety measures along with an updated Quick Access setting to provide a better experience to users.

Further, Google Meet introduced a web app named Progressive Web Application. This remains noteworthy.

It is also worth mentioning that the company previously introduced updates on Google Meet including an Autozoom feature for Google Workspace users to offer better video framing.

These initiatives are likely to benefit Google in expanding presence in the booming video conferencing market, which is witnessing significant growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Growing work from home and online learning trends due to social distancing norms amid the pandemic are creating demand for visual communication softwares. This is propelling growth in this market.

A report by Fortune Business Insights indicates that this market size was $5.77 billion in 2020. The market is expected to hit $12.99 billion in 2028 from $6.28 billion in 2021, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Growing Competition

The upbeat scenario in the video conferencing market is not only driving Google but also other companies such as Microsoft MSFT, Cisco Systems CSCO and Zoom Video Communications ZM to take strong initiatives for bolstering their presence therein.

Recently, Microsoft announced that it will introduce a new feature in Microsoft Teams for auto-suggesting the most relevant search results across chats, files, people and other content stored or shared in the app. The company is also providing tips to reduce echo on audio calls.

Meanwhile, Cisco is making strong efforts to provide a better video conferencing service to customers via Webex Meetings, which offers secure integrated audio, video and content sharing from the Cisco Webex cloud. The company has also added features to remove background noise during Webex Meetings or Webex Events.

Further, Zoom’s growing initiatives to provide an improved user experience by offering seamless training, technical support, meetings, cross-platform messaging and file sharing features remain noteworthy. Additionally, Zoom provides solutions to control audio echo in a meeting.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing momentum across organizations that require software applications to seamlessly connect with employees via innovative features of Google Meet is expected to aid it in gaining a competitive edge against peers.

