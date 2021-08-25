New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. HVT: This full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW: This marketer of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation CVX: This company that explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research