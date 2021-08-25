Microsoft (MSFT) Cloud Gaming Coming to Latest Xbox Consoles

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Microsoft MSFT will extend its cloud gaming to Xbox Series X and Series S along with Xbox One consoles around this holiday season. The announcement was made at the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream event.

Microsoft added that gamers will be able to play more than 100 titles with their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on the Xbox consoles via cloud even before installation.

With cloud gaming extension to consoles, gamers will be able to play multiplayer games with just an invite and will be able to access to Gen 9-only Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium on Xbox One, going ahead.

Cloud gaming on Xbox consoles will offer similar quality experience —1080p resolution and frame rate of 60 fps — as the company’s Xbox cloud gaming (beta version) across devices like phones, tablets and PCs, added Microsoft.

Microsoft Firing on All Cylinders in the Cloud Gaming Space.

Rapid adoption of cloud gaming is propelling the overall video gaming market. Cloud gaming has been witnessing increasing popularity as it allows access to video games on various devices anywhere, anytime. It eliminates the need for costly gaming consoles/hardware.

Utilization of advanced technologies like augmented/virtual reality for next-generation video games along with accelerated 5G deployment and higher penetration of smartphones are key catalysts driving the market.

The cloud gaming marked was valued at $633 million in 2020, per a Newzoo report. Global cloud gaming market is forecast to witness a CAGR of 45.2% between 2021 and 2026, according to a Mordor Intelligence report.

This augurs well for Microsoft, which is a prominent player in the videogame domain. The company doubled down on expanding its video game business as the gaming industry witnesses a surge.

In June 2021, Microsoft extended Xbox Cloud Gaming to Apple’s AAPL iPhones and tablets as well as Windows 10 PCs through browsers (Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Safari) for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The service is available in 22 countries.

The tech giant has been revamping its datacenters with latest Xbox hardware. This will deliver enhanced frame rates and load times, thereby enhancing gaming experience.

The company is also teaming up with worldwide television manufacturers to create an Xbox app that will enable gamers to play on their TV sets (with internet connection) with only an Xbox controller.

Combining cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, for no extra cost, is likely to fortify Microsoft’s competitive position in the cloud gaming space. Subscription services ensure a stable and recurring revenue stream. The company’s Game Pass subscription service launched in 2017 has been a massive success with more than 18 million users.

The potential in the cloud gaming market has lured other tech majors like Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Facebook, thereby increasing competition.

At present, Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.