Stocks

Inter Parfums (IPAR) Surges More Than 60% in a Year: Here's Why

Inter Parfums (IPAR) has been focused on undertaking product launches to strengthen assortments. The company is expanding its business through strateg...
Next Article
Inter Parfums (IPAR) Surges More Than 60% in a Year: Here's Why
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
5 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Inter Parfums, Inc. IPAR looks solid courtesy of focus on product launches to boost assortment strength. The company is on track to expand its business through strategic partnerships. These upsides aided its second-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales were in line with the same.

The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s shares have surged 63.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 45.4% growth. The stock has comfortably outpaced the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 11.3%.

Let’s take a closer look.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Performance Across Regions

During second-quarter 2021, earnings and net sales increased from 2019 level, which serves as a better base for comparison since second-quarter 2020 was majorly affected by pandemic-led barriers. Quarterly earnings increased 82% from second-quarter 2019 levels. Net sales rallied 25% same period’s tally.

Europe-based product sales increased 28.3% to $161.2 million, whereas U.S.-based product sales ascended 14.2% to $46.4 million from second-quarter 2019 levels. In European operations, Montblanc, Jimmy Choo and Coach brands registered sales growth of 27.3%, 64.9% and 22.4%, respectively.  Apart from these, sales growth was backed by initial sales of the Kate Spade signature collection, which marked its debut in the first quarter. In U.S. operations, the jump in sales was majorly driven by the GUESS brand, which gained on continued legacy fragrance sales along with the new Bella Vita line. Contributions from the Abercrombie & Fitch brand and the launch of Oscar de la Renta’s Alibi also fueled sales growth.

Product Launches on Track

Inter Parfumsis on track to rollout products that were revealed in the first half of the year. The launches include Alibi for Oscar de la Renta, Bella Vita for GUESS, I Want Choo for Jimmy Choo, Coach Sunset Dreams, the Kate Spade signature scent and Rochas Girl among others. The company is impressed with the performance of MCM genderfluid fragrance that was introduced in first-quarter 2021. For the rest of the year, the company’s new product pipeline is dominated by brand extensions like the Oscar de la Renta Bella family, flankers for Jimmy Choo Urban Hero and the Hollister Wave collection.  Recently, it debuted Effect, a full suite of men’s grooming and fragrance products, under the GUESS brand.

Strategic Partnership Holds Key to Growth

Inter Parfums is set to expand its business through new licenses or acquisitions. In July 2021, the company inked a deal with Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. The deal grants an exclusive worldwide license to Inter Parfums for the production and distribution of Ferragamo’s branded perfumes.

In July 2020, Inter Parfums’ majorly-owned subsidiary — Interparfums SA — acquired 25% of Divabox’s capital. Divabox is the owner of Origines-parfums, which is a renowned French company in the online beauty market. The deal will enhance Inter Parfums’ fragrance line and product range alongside pushing its digital development, courtesy of Origines-parfums’ solid customer expertise. During last earnings call, management highlighted that it is witnessing solid sales growth in the Origines-parfums business.

 Prior to this, Interparfums SA signed an agreement with renowned luxury brand, MonclerSpA in June 2020. The deal gave Inter Parfums rights to fragrance-related items in Monclermono brand stores along with few other specialty shops, department stores and duty-free shops.

We believe that the abovementioned upsides are likely to keep working for Inter Parfums.

Top 3 Picks

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 34%, on average.

Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.4%.


Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Pilgrims Pride Corporation (PPC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs