Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

CarMax, Inc. KMX: This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

