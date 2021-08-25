Stocks

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th

COLM, HRI, KMX, and MXL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on August 25, 2021.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 25th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 25th:

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM: This leader in design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of active outdoor apparel and footwear carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbia Sportswear has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 1.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. HRI: This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

CarMax, Inc. KMX: This retailer of used cars carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

CarMax has a PEG ratio of 1.04, compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

MaxLinear, Inc. MXL: This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


