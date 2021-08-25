Is APA (APA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

August 25, 2021 3 min read

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is APA (APA). APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.75, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.40. Over the past year, APA's Forward P/E has been as high as 6,185.66 and as low as -16,751.41, with a median of 9.73.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. APA has a P/S ratio of 1.09. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.05.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in APA's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, APA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

