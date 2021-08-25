Google presents the first edition of a program to help Mexican SMEs to sell online

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Wednesday, August 25, Google announced the call for SMEs and entrepreneurs to participate in " Grow your sales with Google ", a program that will focus on helping them sell online.

Participants will have the opportunity to access training and offers, which include discounts and special free trial periods, exclusive to the program.

"Understanding the importance of an approach that involves the entire ecosystem, Google sought partners who work in different stages of the online sales process so that entrepreneurs who enroll in the program can access all the services they need to sell online. . SMEs that access the site will find offers from Tienda Nube, Shopify, Cliengo and Mercado Pago ”, the company explains in a statement.

Virtual training

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on the Mexican economy, and especially on small and medium-sized companies. SMEs are a fundamental engine of the economy, so it is essential that they can benefit from the digital ecosystem. According to a recent study, about 40% of SMEs did not have income from online sales, but many of them want to start selling digitally.

This digital training program that the technology company will offer will be possible through its team of experts in digital marketing. Likewise, the contents will be free and will be available on the Grow your sales with Google site , starting today.

“At this time, with the enormous impact that the pandemic had on small businesses, many companies are looking for viable solutions that do not require large investments. Therefore, offering guidance and training channels is essential so that any professional who runs an SME, with or without experience in internet sales, can implement a digital strategy ”, said Víctor Valle, managing director of Google Customer Solutions in Latin America.

Partners and offers

Google chose some partners in order to "join forces" and support SMEs in their main challenges. Among them are:

Shopify : It is an e-commerce platform that allows you to design your online store without having programming knowledge; offering reliable tools and solutions to start, manage and grow all kinds of businesses, no matter their size. As part of this initiative with Google, businesses will be able to try Shopify for free for 30 days.

Cloud Store : It offers a robust platform with a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions and services related to means of payment, shipping, management systems, marketing , social networks and connection with multiple sales channels. He accompanies his clients on the path of starting and growing their businesses.

As part of this alliance, SMEs will have the possibility to create their online store with a value from 125 Mexican pesos per month, have a 50% discount on their annual plan, 35% discount on their quarterly plan and 25% discount on your monthly plan. They will also have access to a free 30-minute personalized consultation and exclusive discounts on applications.

Cliengo : It helps you give quick and effective responses at all points of contact with clients. Their chatbots provide 24/7 attention on your website, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger, so that those interested in your products and services can move forward quickly in their purchase process. Take the opportunity to test your plans with free CRM and 40% discount in the first 6 months (Applies only to new monthly plans. Promotion valid until 12/10/2021).