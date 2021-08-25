TUDUM! This will be the first global event open for Netflix fans

Netflix's startup TUDUM is one of those sonic logos that everyone finds. Now that rubric serves to give name to the first global event for fans of the streaming service.

Exactly one month from now, on September 25, the "TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event" will be held , where the biggest stars and creators of more than 70 series, movies and specials from around the world will join a virtual event of previews, trailers and images open to the public.

What can we see at TUDUM?

The open event Netflix will last 3 hours and progress will be displayed and content of the new seasons of popular series like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Paper House (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as films such as R ed Notice , Don't Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall and The Old Guard.

This way you can see the latest news live and see the first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with Netflix creators and stars from shows such as:

Aggretsuko / ア グ レ ッ シ ブ 烈 子

A Whisker Away / 泣 き た い 私 は 猫 を か ぶ る

Through my window

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black crab

Big mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブ ラ イ ト: サ ム ラ イ ソ ウ ル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy bebop

The Crown

Dark desire

From Volta Aos 15

Don't look up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Recursos humanos

Interceptor

Inside job

The Money Heist

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldives

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계 로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版 美 少女 戦 士 セ ー ラ ー ム ー ン Eternal: 前 編 ・ 後 編

Rebel

Wild rythm

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex education

The Silent Sea / 고요 의 바다

I am georgina

Stranger things

Super Crooks / ス ー パ ー ・ ク ル ッ ク ス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

Where can you see the TUDUM event?

The live broadcast will be made through Netflix's YouTube channels around the world, in addition to Twitter and Twitch beginning at 9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 4 pm GMT / 1 am JST and KST.

There will be special preview shows featuring Korean and Indian series and movies, as well as anime content from 5 a.m. M. PST / 8 a. M. EST / 12 p. M. GMT / 9 p. M. JST and KST on specific channels.

Visit TUDUM.com for the latest event news!