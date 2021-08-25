Stocks

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Arm Wins Medicaid Contract in Nevada

UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) Nevada unit aims to get better health outcomes of the state's Medicaid beneficiaries via its recent Medicaid program contra...
Next Article
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Arm Wins Medicaid Contract in Nevada
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s UNH unit Health Plan of Nevada is chosen as one of the four managed care organizations to administer the state of Nevada’s Medicaid program in the counties of Clark and Washoe.

The four-year base contract consists of the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicaid expansion programs.

The contract to be effective Jan 1, 2022 will allow Health Plan of Nevada to continue working with the state, Department of Health and Human Services and its Division of Health Care Financing and Policy that takes care of the state’s Medicaid program. It intends to improve the overall health outcomes of Nevada’s Medicaid beneficiaries.

The recent move seems a time opportune one, considering the ample prospects prevalent in the Medicaid market. Per a McKinsey report, continuous program expansions and the inclination of complex, high-need population toward managed care programs can be cited as one of the major factors driving growth across the Medicaid market.

The same article highlighted another important fact put forward by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which projects the Medicaid plan to evolve into a roughly $1-trillion program by 2026 from the $629-billion program in 2018.

Coming back to the discussion, the leading health insurer has been associated with the state of Nevada for more than 24 years now and this recent deal will definitely strengthen its relationship. Beneficiaries will be able to gain access to value-based healthcare and innovative programs.

Health Plan of Nevada will provide health benefits for a portion of more than 600,000 adults and children who are eligible for the state’s Medicaid managed care program. The membership will give them access to Health Plan of Nevada’s integrated network of behavioral health and physical health providers, essential community providers, and long-term care providers.

The currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company serves around 1 million people in commercial, Medicare and Medicaid plans in Nevada.

The recent economic downturn wherein people witnessed job losses and reduction in income increased the number of people becoming eligible for Medicaid coverage. This also led to higher Medicaid enrolment. Estimates of a rise in Medicaid spending reflecting consumers’ optimistic sentiment toward Medicaid programs were provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

One of its peers Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s MOH Nevada health plan subsidiary also recently won a Medicaid-managed care contract from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services — Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP). Besides, Centene Corporation’s CNC Nevada arm SilverSummit Health plan clinched a contract from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services — DHCFP. These deal wins are expected to aid the Medicaid beneficiaries of Nevada.

Other healthcare providers boasting a strong Medicaid business across the United States include Humana Inc. HUM and Cigna Corporation.

Price Performance

Shares of this company have gained 39.2% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s growth of 33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research


Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs