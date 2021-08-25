Wondering if You Should Sell Your Hot Stock?

August 25, 2021 4 min read

(1:00) - Managing Your Portfolio: Knowing When To Buy and Sell A Stock

(10:35) - Amazon and Tesla Trade Sideways: Should Investors Expect More Growth Soon?

(15:45) - Have The Pandemic Stock Winners Hit Peak Earnings?

(23:00) - How Should You Handle Your Chinese Stock Exposure?

(32:30) - How Long Will The Market Continue The Bull Run?

(39:45) - Episode Roundup: DKS, BURL, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, BABA, CHWY, PTLN, ZM, DIDI, SHOP

Welcome to Episode #283 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she’s joined by Kevin Cook, Zacks Senior Stock Strategist and the editor of the TAZR and Healthcare Innovator newsletters.

Should You Sell?

On Jan 6, 2021, Tracey and Kevin did a podcast asking when investors should sell their winner stocks.

It’s one of the most listened-to podcasts of the year.

2020 had been a crazy year around the world, with the coronavirus pandemic hitting, economic shutdowns, the stock market selling off, but then rebounding, and the announcement, by Pfizer, that they had a vaccine that worked.

Many investors were sitting on big gains in some of their stocks to start 2021.

Tracey and Kevin asked: should you sell?

You can listen to the January Market Edge podcast here.

(Hint: It has good advice in it.)

50 New Highs: Now What?

It’s 8 months, and 50 new highs in the S&P 500 later, and investors are now asking the same question again: should I sell?

For example, you may own shares in Burlington Stores BURL, the retailer, which keeps rallying, hitting new 5-year highs again this year, and is now up 338% over the last 5 years. That’s easily beating the S&P 500 which is up 104% during that time.

What should investors do?

The advice from January is still the same.

1. What are your goals for this investment?

2. Have a plan.

Selling NVIDIA?

Who would ever sell NVIDIA NVDA?

Kevin would. Kevin has been a buyer, and a seller, of NVIDIA over the past year.

Shares have broken out to new all-time highs, again, and it’s up 67% year-to-date and trading at 20x sales.

Find out what his plan for the stock has been this year.

The Pandemic Winner Stocks: Values or Traps?

In January, Kevin and Tracey talked about how some of the big pandemic winner stocks like Chewy.com CHWY and Zoom Video ZM might be rolling over after blistering 2020 rallies.

They were right. Chewy is up just 1% year-to-date and Zoom is barely in the green.

But what about Peloton PTON, another pandemic winner? It’s down 26% year-to-date.

What if you still own some of these big pandemic winners?

Should you sell?

What else should you know about selling your hot stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast, and the January podcast on Should You Sell Your Big Winner Stocks, to find out.

