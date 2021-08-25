Bar Emprende launches its first digital experience to inspire entrepreneurs

For all those who are looking for ideas, tools and inspiration to get out of the crisis comes the first Bar Emprende Live Experience , a digital experience where diverse speakers who are experts in entrepreneurship and innovation are combined, with human stories, the humor of a standup show, cocktail classes and jazz music, all within the relaxed atmosphere of a bar.

Bar Emprende

After a year and a half of pandemic, business failures, unemployment and social problems that have worsened, the world is more in need than ever of inspiration, of heroic stories that give us hope and that become a light at the end of the tunnel .

"In a world exhausted by confinement, fed up with webinars and endless Zoom meetings, you need to take online events to the next level to really connect with people," says Genaro Mejía, founder of Bar Emprende .

This Thursday, September 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., you will be able to accompany Juana Ramirez , founder of Grupo SOHÍN and president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM); Jon Black , co-founder and CEO of Blackbot, and Yanalteh Solís , entrepreneur who created Piñata2Go, who will participate in an interactive panel, where business owners can find some answers to get their companies on track.

Later you can laugh and reflect with an entrepreneurial standup show with Arturo J. Flores, editor-in-chief of PlayBoy México magazine.

So that the spirits do not fall, a live interview will be presented with Jorge Cueto , social entrepreneur founder of Prison Art, who will tell how his enterprise arose from being in jail, accused of a crime that he did not commit.

During the breaks of the event, two professional bartenders from Diageo Bar Academy will teach us how to prepare two cocktails from home to impress friends.

The closing will be with music, jazz and songs, courtesy of the singer, songwriter and activist Ingrid Löw.

Photo: Bar Emprende

One year inspiring change

A year ago, in the middle of the pandemic, Bar Emprende was born, a journalistic project that seeks to bring learning and inspiration through the stories of entrepreneurs, businessmen and leaders from different sectors.

This journalistic undertaking, created by the Tattú Media House production company , is a faithful testimony to the powerful stories that need to be told, in which crises do not stop, but rather enhance creativity, innovation and transformation.

For just over a year, Bar Emprende has had guests such as chef Lalo García, from Máximo Bistrot; Rodolfo Ramírex, founder and CEO of RedBox; Giuliana Aguilar, by Michael Page; chef Gaby Ruiz, from Carmela y Sal; the boxer Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz; Edurne Balmori, CEO of Metco; Jorge Alor, founder of BNN; Jaime Cámara, founder of PetStar; rapper and activist Dayra Fyah, and Filigrana chef Martha Ortiz, among many others.

In October 2020, Bar Emprende was considered one of the most innovative journalistic projects in Latin America in the pandemic by the Gabo Foundation.

For Genaro Mejía, "after a year of telling stories, it is clear to us that Mexico is much more than bad news, and that as long as there are resilient, creative and human leaders, the world does have a future."