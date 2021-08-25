Top Penny Stocks To Watch To Stay Ahead in September 2021

August 25, 2021 6 min read

Are These 3 Penny Stocks on Your September Watchlist?

Finding the best penny stocks for your watchlist can be a challenge with so many choices out there. However, the sheer number of options means that there are a lot of penny stocks with potential value right now.

One of the best ways to stay ahead in the stock market is to understand what could happen in the short term. This means looking at recent news, the trajectory of Covid, and any company or industry-specific events.

Making Money With Penny Stocks

With penny stocks, in particular, speculation is high. This means that prices can fluctuate quickly on a given day based on little news or big events. And those who benefit are the ones that get in quickly and utilize their strategies to exit with a profit.

As mentioned earlier, the largest impact on the stock market right now is Covid. And as a result, case numbers can fluctuate the market substantially. In the U.S., cases are continuing to rise around the country, meaning that there is still a high degree of uncertainty abound.

By thinking outside of the box, investors can use this as an advantage to stay ahead and make money with penny stocks. But, never forget that FOMO will always be your worst enemy. So, don’t trade with emotion, and understand/use your strategy. Considering this, let’s take a look at three top penny stocks to watch in September 2021.

3 Penny Stocks to Watch in September

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV)

NanoVibronix Inc. is a penny stock that just went up more than 4.7% in the market. This company creates products for biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. One of its main products is UroShield, which prevents bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters. These products are sold directly to patients as well as distributors and hospitals alike.

On August 16th, NanoVibronix released its second-quarter financial results for 2021. During this time, its revenue increased by 18% to a total of $318,000. This included the first shipment of products to Ultra Pain Products Inc. under an amended contract. The company has $0 long-term debt and has a strong balance sheet with $5.7 million in cash. These financials are a big positive for the company and show that it is in an advantageous position with its balance sheet right now.

“We made great strides in the first half of 2021, accelerating our progress towards full commercialization of our products with expanded distribution, clearance of regulatory approvals, the launch of PainShield Plus, and the planned launch of PainShield RELIEF, which is expected to be available over-the-counter, significantly expanding our addressable market.” Brian Murphy, the CEO of NanoVibronix

In the week following these financial results, NAOV stock has gone up in the market. On August 25th, the company’s stock price is up about 5.8% in the market. Based on this new info, will NAOV be on your penny stock watchlist?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a biotech company that creates products for respiratory diseases and allergies. Its ASPC410 product is being developed to treat respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. Many companies creating COVID-related therapeutics have a lot of eyes on them in 2021. This is part of the reason for ADMP stock’s positive market performance. And with rising Covid cases around the world due to the Delta variant, eyes are once again on ADMP stock.

On August 24th, the company announced a publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford which shows that its Tempol product significantly inhibited multiple cytokines from COVID patient’s cells. The results showed that Tempol has a strong anti-cytokine activity. This can be beneficial when it comes to treating COVID-19.

“Tempol is safe and it does not come with the side effects or adverse events associated with gene vaccination. In addition, its mechanism of action lends it to having activity independent of any new COVID-19 variants. Even though Israel is the model country for almost everyone being vaccinated, there are significant increases in breakthroughs and hospitalizations occurring in vaccinated individuals.” President and CEO of Adamis, Dr. Dennis J. Carlo

This news release resulted in ADMP stock pushing up substantially in only a short time frame. Keeping this in mind, is ADMP a contender for your list of penny stocks to watch?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN)

One of the bigger gainers of the day so far is Jiayin Group Inc. During trading today, shares of JFIN stock shot up by over 24%, to just under $5 per share. This gain brings its YTD increase to over 55% which is no small feat. If you haven’t heard of Jiayin Group, you’re probably not alone. So, to get a better understanding of the company, let’s take a closer look.

Jiayin operates a fintech platform in China, where the fintech industry has been rising in value over the past few years. And today, shares of the tech company climbed on the news of its Q2 2021 results. In the results, the company posted a net income of around $19.6 million, which represents an EPS of $0.09 per share. In addition, it managed to grow its revenue to $76.2 million, which is more than double what it did in the second quarter of 2020.

“This milestone quarter fully reflects not only our successful business transition but also fruitful evidence of the years we dedicated to enhancing our risk management and improving asset quality. Our ability to grow our loan origination volume also illustrates the trust and confidence our funding partners have in our ability to generate high-quality loan assets with an optimized risk control system.” The CEO of Jiayin, Yan Dinggui

These results are exciting, and show investors that Jiayin has no plans to slow down in the near future. Whether this makes it worth buying or not however is up to you.

Will September Be Good to Penny Stocks?

It’s hard to say with certainty whether September will be a positive month for penny stocks. However, the symbolic nature of a new month presents a paradigm shift that investors could take advantage of.

Considering that there are so many penny stocks to choose from right now, staying ahead will always be your best course of action. With all of this in mind, which penny stocks are you adding to your watchlist for next month?