Mercado Libre launches two initiatives for you to earn money and help you with your logistics

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mercado Libre presented two new initiatives to strengthen its logistics network: Package Agencies and Mercado Envíos Extra. Both complement the modern and innovative logistics network announced a year ago, which has allowed the main ecommerce platform in the country to reduce the geographical gap and achieve delivery times of 24 hours nationwide and even on the same day for the City of Mexico, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

“We are proud that with these initiatives we are generating impact on different levels: we are bringing quality and speed products to our users and increasing the economic activity of the regions in which we operate. Today, we are allowing more than 3,000 people, including established SMEs and independent distributors, to earn extra income by joining our logistics network ”, commented David Geisen, general director of Mercado Libre México.

The Free Market Package Agencies network integrates more than 1,000 small businesses nationwide, such as the corner store, stationery stores, dry cleaners, among others, which are part of the economy, everyday life and even the daily route of Mexicans. Now, these small businesses extend the possibilities for Mercado Libre sellers and buyers to send, receive or return their packages through them. If the buyer user is not at home, just ask that they send the package to the trusted store, which is Mercado Libre Package Agency, to pick it up when they can, and if they are a seller user, they can deliver their orders at more points located in its periphery, without any additional cost.

The agencies are present in 13 states of the country: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Puebla, Querétaro, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Chihuahua, Sonora, Sinaloa, Baja California and Baja California Sur. The goal for the end of the year is to reach a presence throughout the national territory with more than 1,800 establishments.

On the other hand, Mercado Envíos Extra is a technological solution that integrates independent distributors to Mercado Libre's logistics, so that they can generate additional income for delivering packages with their own vehicle and with the flexibility to do so on the days they prefer, taking into account account the delivery area and preferred routes.

“To date, Mercado Envíos Extra is already present in six cities of the country and more than 1,200 independent distributors are using the application. We have the objective of growing and reaching a presence in more than 30 cities for the strong season of the year that begins with the Good End ”, explained Omar Ramírez, director of logistics for Mercado Libre México.

How to join?

To join the Package Agencies Network, shops or businesses should contact the platform's Customer Service or enter the Kangu site, a logistics services company recently acquired by Mercado Libre. Once they are registered, they must go through a process of verification of compliance with all the requirements and demand of the area.

To be an independent dispatcher of Mercado Envíos Extra , it is necessary to download and register in the application, have your own vehicle, driver's license, insurance policy and circulation card, and go to the last mile stations to deliver your documents for your validation.

These efforts reiterate Mercado Libre's commitment to its users and to the communities in which it operates to form together a value chain that benefits everyone and accompanies the recovery of the economy.