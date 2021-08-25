Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma Easily Top Estimates

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Fresh record closing highs are how the S&P 500 and Nasdaq greeted the closing bell this Hump Day, with both indexes staying just buoyant enough to keep in the green, by +0.22% and +0.15%, respectively. The Dow also put up another very slight positive trading day, +0.11%, and still within a percentage point of its all-time closing high. The Russell 2000 outperformed the other indexes, though not by as much as earlier this week, +0.37%.



San Francisco-based salesforce.com CRM swooped past estimates on its Q2 earnings report after the bell today, with earnings of $1.48 per share easily surpassing the 91 cents per share, and swinging to growth year over year, from $1.44 per share reported in Q2 20. Revenues of $6.34 billion grew by +23% year over year, and outpaced the $6.23 billion in the Zacks consensus.



CEO Marc Benioff told investors he has “never seen better momentum” than he does right now, with accelerating digital transformation accommodative to salesforce’s offerings. Guidance for Q3 and full-year 2021 are up to $6.79 billion and $26.3 billion from the previous consensus $6.63 billion and $25.94 billion, respectively. The company has no quarterly earnings misses going back more than five years, and shares are up +3% in late trading.



Williams-Sonoma WSM is performing even better in the after-hours, +12.5% following its Q2 earnings report this afternoon. Earnings of $3.24 per share outshined the estimated $2.55, on $1.95 billion which outstripped the $1.80 billion expected. Further, the company has announced a 20% quarterly dividend and a $1.25 billion share buyback. Williams-Sonoma has not posted an earnings miss since Q4 2015.



Ulta Beauty ULTA also released Q2 earnings Wednesday after the bell, destroying bottom line estimates — $4.56 per share versus $2.49 consensus — on $1.97 billion in sales, which easily topped the $1.79 billion expected. Comps for the quarter were +13.1% (versus the more relevant Q2 2019) on continued improvements in the beauty industry. The company’s trailing 4-quarter average earnings beat is a very high 200%. Shares are up +4.5% in late trading.



Database software solutions provider Snowflake SNOW, however, posted a big miss on its bottom line: -64 cents per share versus -15 cents in the Zacks consensus. Its top line posted a beat — $272.2 million versus $255.2 million expected; more than double year over year — on triple-digit growth in productivity revenue. But weaker Q3 sales guidance sent the stock lower initially after the release; shares are now +4%.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.