Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $214.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had lost 4.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from STZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 3.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.37 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

STZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.04 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.7% and -0.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for STZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. STZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, STZ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.23.

Also, we should mention that STZ has a PEG ratio of 3.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

