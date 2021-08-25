Tilly's (TLYS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $16.34, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had gained 11.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

TLYS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TLYS to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.07 million, up 39.18% from the year-ago period.

TLYS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $715.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3375% and +34.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TLYS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TLYS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.83.

It is also worth noting that TLYS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TLYS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

