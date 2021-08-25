Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $30.64, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

LI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 30, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -70% and +88.39%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.28% lower. LI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.