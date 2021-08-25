Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Caleres Inc. (CAL) closed at $24.60, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear wholesaler and retailer had gained 2.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CAL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. On that day, CAL is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 196.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $646.9 million, up 29.01% from the prior-year quarter.

CAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $2.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +246.43% and +27.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CAL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.