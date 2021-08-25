Snap (SNAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Snap (SNAP) closed at $74.69, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 0.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SNAP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 500% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 59.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $4.21 billion, which would represent changes of +666.67% and +67.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SNAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. SNAP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SNAP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 219.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 59.21, which means SNAP is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.