Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

August 25, 2021 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $70.50, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel producer and metals recycler had gained 16.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.

STLD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.29, up 741.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.82 billion, up 106.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.68 per share and revenue of $17.61 billion, which would represent changes of +381.69% and +83.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for STLD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.25% higher within the past month. STLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, STLD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.21, so we one might conclude that STLD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.