Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $41.30, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 1.05% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 1.1% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.66 billion, up 182.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.51 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.38% and +67.8%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

