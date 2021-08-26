Top 3 Budget-Friendly Smartphones

August 26, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To own a smartphone within the desired budget is the coolest thing. Several smartphones are available in the market that are pocket-friendly holding advanced features. You don't have to compromise with the quality and features of smartphones. Just need to select your desired smartphone from the list below under a budget of INR 15000.

Nokia 5.4

Heading over the list of budget friendly smartphones, the first ones to grab the attention is Nokia 5.4 smartphone. Nokia being a brand has always maintained its reputation and played far better from the competition. It holds the real pace of Android. The recent Nokia smartphone is piled with real features. It holds a display of 6.39 inch with HD punch along with four rear cameras with a configuration of 48MP+2MP+5MP+2MP. The front camera holds 16 MP and a battery of 4000mAh. The starting range of Nokia 5.4 is from INR 13999.

Moto G40 Fusion

Motorola, the another brand available in the market is packed with spectacular features that grants an amazing experience lookwise as well as quality. It has fully-fledged features that contains pure Android. It is enhanced with 6.8-inch FHD+ display, along with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It supports HDR10 that overwhelmes OTT contents. It's magnificent configuration includes 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage having a chipset of Snapdragon 738. It's rear camera holds 64MP+2MP+8MP+2MP and front camera has 16 MP. The starting price of Moto G40 Fusion is INR 13999.

Realme 8 5G

Realme brand has served the smartphone marketplace with a posture of 5G theme. It includes multiple features and configuration. It has a display of 6.5-inch FHD+ and a chipset dimension of 700. It's rear camera is of 48MP+2MP+2MP and a font camera is 16 MP. It has a powered battery of 5000mAh. The pricing of Realme 8 5G starts from INR 14999.