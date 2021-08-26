Stocks

Pick These 4 Stocks From the Flourishing Retail-Miscellaneous Industry

Better pricing, effective inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should buoy Retail - Miscellaneous players. Tractor Supply...
Pick These 4 Stocks From the Flourishing Retail-Miscellaneous Industry
 The Zacks Retail – Miscellaneous industry participants have been focusing on superior product strategy, advancement of omni-channel capabilities, and prudent capital investments to strike the right chord with consumers. Tractor Supply Company TSCO, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA, Five Below, Inc. FIVE and DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS look well poised, courtesy of a strategic review of their business operating model, growth prospects and cost structure.

However, players in the industry have been witnessing high costs associated with operations amid the coronavirus crisis. Also, pandemic-led local limitations and capacity constraints remain concerns.

