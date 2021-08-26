Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

August 26, 2021 3 min read

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM: This provider of digital platform engineering and software development services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

EPAM Systems’ shares gained 11.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY: This casino entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

Century Casinos’ shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This food and drug stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies’ shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

