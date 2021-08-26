Stocks

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th

EPAM, CNTY, GIL, and ACI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on August 26, 2021
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 26th
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 26th:                   

EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM: This provider of digital platform engineering and software development services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

 

EPAM Systems’ shares gained 11.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY: This casino entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 87.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Century Casinos’ shares gained 18.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of various apparel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Gildan Activewear’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This food and drug stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Albertsons Companies’ shares gained 40% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Zacks Investment Research
