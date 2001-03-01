It's In The Direct Mail

Done right, your direct-mail pieces won't end up in the round file.

March 1, 2001 4 min read

This story appears in the March 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

Few marketing initiatives rouse consumers' ire like direct mail. Rarely do folks get in a lather about TV, print and radio commercials. Highway billboards and Internet banner ads are accepted with little rancor. But direct mail, boy, does it ever set people off!

That's because many of us are inundated with offers that are completely irrelevant to our lives, interests and buying behaviors. The good news is, executed properly, direct mail shouldn't end up in the hands of people for whom it inspires extreme crankiness. The following guidelines will help you create pieces that are of benefit to recipients and a boon to your bottom line: