Kinder Morgan (KMI) Cuts El Paso Pressure After Arizona Fire

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) decision to cut pressure on the Line 2000 pipeline following a fire outbreak is likely to increase natural gas prices in California.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Cuts El Paso Pressure After Arizona Fire
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI recently decided to decrease operating pressure on part of the El Paso natural gas pipeline system, following a deadly explosion on the 30-inch Line 2000 natural gas pipeline, per Reuters. The incident occurred last week near Coolidge, AZ, which unfortunately killed two people and injured one.

The decision to cut pressure on the pipeline is expected to decrease natural gas supplies from the Permian Basin to California and some other parts of the Southwest United States. This move comes at a time when a heatwave is expected to increase temperature in the region later this week. The natural gas supply cut and rising temperature are expected to boost natural gas prices in California, per Reuters.

Kinder Morgan’s El Paso Cimarron compressor has witnessed significant gas flow decline since the explosion. From more than 500 million cubic feet of natural gas flow per day during early-August, the figure reached to almost zero. Until further notice, the reductions on the Line 2000 system will likely remain. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a preliminary report from the site of the unfortunate incident.

The El Pasopipeline system has a 10,140-mile natural gas pipeline network. It ships the commodity from major basins like San Juan, Permian and Anadarko to multiple states including California, Arizona, Texas, and others. The pipeline system provides both firm transportation and interruptible transportation services.

Price Performance

Kinder Morgan’s shares have increased 20.5% in the year-to-date period compared with 19.5% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other top-ranked stocks from the energy space include Hess Midstream LP HESM, Range Resources Corporation RRC and Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG, each having a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hess Midstream’s bottom line for 2021 is expected to increase 19.1% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Range Resources’ earnings for 2021 is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of 9 cents.

The consensus estimate for Cheniere’s earnings for 2021 is pegged at $2.80 per share, signaling a major improvement from the year-ago loss of 34 cents.


