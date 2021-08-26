Stocks

Here's Why You Should Retain Allegiant (ALGT) Stock Now

Impressive Q3 guidance aids Allegiant (ALGT) stock. Meanwhile, high fuel cost is hurting bottom-line growth.
Next Article
Here's Why You Should Retain Allegiant (ALGT) Stock Now
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Allegiant Travel Company‘s ALGT shares have rallied 44% in the past year compared with 27.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s earnings are anticipated to register growth of more than 100% in 2021 and 2022. Moreover, sales are expected to register growth of 72.4% and 30.9%, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The carrier has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.3%, on average (including one miss and three beats).

Key Growth Drivers

Management gave an impressive guidance for the third quarter of 2021. For the September-end quarter, ASM (for scheduled service as well as total system) are expected to increase between 16% and 20% from third-quarter 2019 figures. Total operating revenues are expected to go up 3.5-7.5% from third-quarter 2019 actuals.

Allegiant’s performance with respect to TRASM, a key measure of unit revenues, is improving. In the first half of 2021, this key metric (scheduled) increased 3.3% year over year to 8.75 cents. The upside was primarily led by rise in departures (up 38.7%) and block hours (up 37.4%) in the said time frame.

Primary Concern

Rising fuel cost is hurting bottom-line growth. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) rose 20% to $1.92 in the first six months of 2021. With expenses on aircraft fuel increasing 65.5% in the said time frame, fuel gallons consumed (scheduled) surged 37.2% in the first half of 2021 due to improvement in air-travel demand.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Knight-Swift and Landstar carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 49.2%, respectively.
 


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs