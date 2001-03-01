Remember This

.or let the Memory Stick Mouse do it for you.

March 1, 2001 1 min read

MSAC-US5 Memory Stick Mouse



Manufacturer: Sony



Street price: $89.95



Phone: (800) 571-7669



Web site: sonystyle.com



Running out of available ports? The MSAC-US5 Memory Stick Mouse is an optical, two-button mouse with a scroll wheel that doubles as a Memory Stick Drive. A slot in the front of the mouse allows you to read and write Memory Stick media, so you can use both functions at the same time. The mouse requires only one available USB port and is compatible with Windows 98/98SE/00 and Mac OS 9.5 and above.