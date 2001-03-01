Printcess

The HL-1650 printer will treat you well.
  • Manufacturer: Brother
  • Street price: $599
  • Phone: (800) 571-7669
  • Web site: brother.com

Diagnostic lights on Brother's HL-1650 alert you if it needs a little TLC: The backlit three-color LCD panel is green in normal mode but flashes red when user intervention is required. And with print speeds of 16 ppm, this monochrome laser printer can handle all your printing needs, including duplexing. Its 8MB standard memory can be upgraded to 136MB, and with an optional 10/100TX Ethernet card, it converts into a network printer sans probleme. Compatible with Windows 95/98/00/Me/NT, it includes drivers for IEEE, Parallel and USB ports. The HL-1650 comes equipped with a 350-sheet tray-an optional 250- sheet lower paper tray and 100-sheet multipurpose tray are also available.

