Is Foot Locker (FL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Is Foot Locker (FL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Foot Locker (FL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.09, which compares to its industry's average of 19.03. Over the past 52 weeks, FL's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.51 and as low as 9.22, with a median of 11.29.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FL has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Foot Locker's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FL looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

 

