Stocks

Zuora's (ZUO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Zuora's (ZUO) second-quarter fiscal 2022 results reflect benefits from the robust uptake of its business platform and resilience of its subscription-b...
Next Article
Zuora's (ZUO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Zuora ZUO reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 4 cents per share that was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $86.5 million beat the consensus mark by 3.6% and increased 15.3% year over year.

This solid outperformance was led by the robust adoption of Zuora solutions. Transaction volumes through Zuora’s billing platform were $18 billion, up 42% year over year.

Quarter Details   

Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 82.7% of total revenues. The figure was $71.5 million, up 22.6% year over year.

Professional Services revenues accounted for 17.3% of total revenues. The figure was $15 million, down 10.1% year over year.
 

Zuora, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zuora, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Zuora, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Zuora, Inc. Quote

 

In the fiscal second quarter, the number of customers with annual contract value equal to or greater than $100K was 694, increasing 8% year over year.

The dollar-based retention rate was 108% compared with 99% as of Jul 31, 2020.

Zuora’s relationship with customers, including HERE, Monster Worldwide, Xerox XRX, GoPro GPRO, Daihatsu, Rev.com and Thales drove top-line growth.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 63.8%, driven by a shift from services work to a higher-margin, subscription-based model.

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81% compared with 77% in the year-ago quarter.

Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.1%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 14.9%, up 120 bps year over year. Sales & marketing expenses increased 370 bps to 35.4%.

Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 68.4%, up 500 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Loss from operations was $3.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2021, Zuora had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $200 million compared with $197.4 million as of April 30, 2021.

Free cash outflow was $4.4 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $71-$72 million. Total revenues are expected between $86 million and $87 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected to be between 2 cents and 3 cents per share.

For fiscal 2022, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $280-$282 million. Total revenues are expected between $340 million and $342 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $11 million and $13 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected between 11 cents and 13 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & A Key Stock to Consider

Zuora currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Science Applications International SAIC is a better-ranked stock in the broader computer sector. Science Applications has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Science Applications is set to report its earnings results on Sep 2.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
GoPro, Inc. (GPRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Zuora, Inc. (ZUO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs