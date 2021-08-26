Zuora's (ZUO) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

August 26, 2021 4 min read

Zuora ZUO reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 loss of 4 cents per share that was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had reported earnings of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $86.5 million beat the consensus mark by 3.6% and increased 15.3% year over year.



This solid outperformance was led by the robust adoption of Zuora solutions. Transaction volumes through Zuora’s billing platform were $18 billion, up 42% year over year.

Quarter Details

Zuora’s subscription revenues accounted for 82.7% of total revenues. The figure was $71.5 million, up 22.6% year over year.



Professional Services revenues accounted for 17.3% of total revenues. The figure was $15 million, down 10.1% year over year.



In the fiscal second quarter, the number of customers with annual contract value equal to or greater than $100K was 694, increasing 8% year over year.



The dollar-based retention rate was 108% compared with 99% as of Jul 31, 2020.



Zuora’s relationship with customers, including HERE, Monster Worldwide, Xerox XRX, GoPro GPRO, Daihatsu, Rev.com and Thales drove top-line growth.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 63.8%, driven by a shift from services work to a higher-margin, subscription-based model.



Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 81% compared with 77% in the year-ago quarter.



Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 18.1%. General & administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 14.9%, up 120 bps year over year. Sales & marketing expenses increased 370 bps to 35.4%.



Total operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 68.4%, up 500 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Loss from operations was $3.9 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2021, Zuora had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $200 million compared with $197.4 million as of April 30, 2021.



Free cash outflow was $4.4 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $71-$72 million. Total revenues are expected between $86 million and $87 million.



Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected to be between 2 cents and 3 cents per share.



For fiscal 2022, Zuora expects subscription revenues in the range of $280-$282 million. Total revenues are expected between $340 million and $342 million.



Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected between $11 million and $13 million. Non-GAAP loss is expected between 11 cents and 13 cents per share.

