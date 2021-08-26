Stocks

Why Is Visa (V) Down 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

Visa (V) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.
Next Article
Why Is Visa (V) Down 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
Image credit: - Zacks

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Zacks

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Visa (V). Shares have lost about 5.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Visa due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Visa Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Visa’s earnings of $1.49 per share, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%. The bottom line improved 41% year over year.

The company’s net revenues advanced 27% year over year to $6.1 billion in the quarter under review. The top line beat the consensus mark by 5.1%.

The quarterly results were aided by solid growth in payments volume, processed transactions and cross-border volume, partly offset by elevated operating costs.

Financial Performance

Payments volume of Visa on a constant-dollar basis climbed 34% year over year in the third quarter. Reflecting transactions processed by Visa, the company’s processed transactions grew 39% year over year to 42.6 billion courtesy of domestic transactions.

On a constant-dollar basis, the company’s total cross-border volume improved 47% year over year in the quarter. Its cross-border volume, excluding transactions within Europe, usually bolsters the company’s international transaction revenues. The metric surged 53% year over year on a constant-dollar basis.

Service revenues advanced 17% year over year to $2.8 billion driven by improved payments volume of the prior quarter. While data processing revenues climbed 32% from the prior-year quarter to $3.3 billion, international transaction revenues of $1.7 billion soared 54% year over year. Other revenues grew 31% year over year to $409 million.
Client incentives increased 41% year over year to $2.1 billion in the quarter under review.

Operating expenses of $2.1 billion escalated 12% year over year due to rise in marketing, personnel, network and processing, and depreciation and amortization expenses coupled with higher professional fees.
Interest expense declined 7.7% year over year to $131 million in the quarter.

Balance Sheet (as of Jun 30, 2021)

Visa exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $18 billion, which increased 10.7% from fiscal year end Sep 30, 2020.
Total assets were $82.7 billion, up 2.2% from fiscal year end Sep 30, 2020.
Long-term debt decreased 0.4% from fiscal year end Sep 30, 2020 to $21 billion.

For nine months ended Jun 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities improved 34.9% from the year-ago comparable period to $11.3 billion.

Share Buyback and Dividend Update

In the quarter under review, the company bought back shares worth $2.2 billion.

On Jul 23, 2021, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on Sep 1, 2021 to its shareholders of record as of Aug 13.

 

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Visa has a nice Growth Score of B, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Visa has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Leisure Stocks In Focus

Stocks

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 4 To Watch

Stocks

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market Approaching New Highs