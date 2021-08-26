Stocks

Earnings Estimates Rising for La-Z-Boy (LZB): Will It Gain?

La-Z-Boy (LZB) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.
This story originally appeared on Zacks

La-Z-Boy (LZB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this furniture company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for La-Z-Boy, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.77 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for La-Z-Boy has increased 21.26% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $3.36 per share represents a change of +28.24% from the year-ago number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, two estimates have moved up for La-Z-Boy versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 15.27% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped La-Z-Boy earn a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on La-Z-Boy because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 6.4% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.


