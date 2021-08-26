Finding Stocks in the New Era of Value Investing

August 26, 2021 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Zacks



Value Investor 30 Day Free Trial

(1:25) - Value Stocks In Favor: Finding Stocks On Sale

(7:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(20:45) - Episode Roundup: FANG, MGY, PAG, SONY, AMZN

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #248 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, Tracey discusses some of the moves she has made in her Zacks Value Investor portfolio because the portfolio is open to investors for the first time since 2018.

Investors can sign up for a free trial and get access to all the stocks here.

In the portfolio, she owns a mix of what she calls “classic” value stocks, those with low P/E, P/S or PEG ratios, and those she calls the “new era” value stocks, which are those bought using a new, different criteria for value.

Classic Value Stocks Still Exist

Energy stocks have been classic value stocks for several years. The Zacks Value Investor portfolio has owned various exploration & production companies, as well as some Big Oil companies, over the years.

Recently, it owned Diamondback Energy FANG and Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY.

Those were sold due to the big energy sell-off of the last few weeks.

Other classic value stocks in the portfolio include Penske PAG, which is trading with a forward P/E of just 6.6 as earnings are expected to soar this year, and Sony SONY, which is ignored by the Street and is only trading at 18x forward earnings despite being the industry leader in gaming.

The New Era Value Strategy

What is this “new era” type of strategy for finding value stocks?

It’s looking at criteria other than the P/E ratio, including looking at those that are trading at a discount to their peers or on a historical basis.

What does that look like?

Amazon AMZN stock hasn’t gone anywhere for year, but it’s earnings are expected to rise 27% this year. (In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of Amazon in her personal portfolio.)

As a result, it is trading with it’s lowest forward P/E since 2019, with a forward P/E of 62. It was as low as 56 this year, it’s lowest of the last decade.

On a historical basis, Amazon is cheap.

There are other growth stocks that are similarly as “cheap” on a historical basis or because they have sold off and are now on sale.

Find Out What’s in Tracey’s Value Investor Portfolio

Sign-up for a free trial of Zacks Value Investor newsletter to find out what stocks in the portfolio are “new era” value stocks or classic value stocks.

Go check them out here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.