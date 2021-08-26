Microsoft and Facebook sign alliance in favor of Mexican SMEs

August 26, 2021 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Microsoft and Facebook announced a collaboration in Mexico to continue promoting the country's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MiPymes) through resources and training in both technological productivity and Digital Marketing.

Aware that these represent an important part of financial well-being in Mexico by making up more than 95% of the country's companies, being responsible for more than 50% of GDP and generating more than 65% of jobs, both companies initiate this collaboration - the first of its kind in the world - with the intention of strengthening its actions for the benefit of this sector.

As a first activity, on September 24 , Facebook will offer a free Digital Marketing course, on the Microsoft Facebook Page , so that entrepreneurs from all over the country know how to establish their digital presence and take advantage of the opportunities offered by digital platforms. Among the topics that will be covered are: best practices when opening a Facebook Page, content creation and use of conversational tools such as Messenger's automatic responses.

Likewise, Microsoft will offer a workshop on basic tools and productivity to run a business. This course will air on the Business Facebook Page on October 8. Business owners will be able to learn how to get the most out of it and collaborate in real time with technology. Microsoft will make the productivity applications that are most useful for their businesses available to MSMEs, at no cost for 30 days.

Depositphotos.com

Impact more than 28 million people

The courses have the potential to reach the more than 28 million people who are part of the Microsoft and Facebook for Business communities. In addition, any interested party will be able to consult these workshops later on the pages of both companies, since they will be stored and will be freely accessible.

“Supporting these companies is essential for Mexico's economic recovery. That is why we constantly work to facilitate access to the tools and opportunities of the digital ecosystem. This unprecedented collaboration with Microsoft allows us to open efficient and useful spaces for the development of key skills for the management of companies and the diversification of their business models, ”said Marco Casarin, CEO of Facebook Mexico.

“In our mission to empower each person and each organization on the planet to do more, we identified the urgency of a plan to support the development of SMEs in Mexico, with the aim of helping them react, recover and reimagine their businesses in the digital economy. This is where Pymes Digitales were born and I am sure that through this alliance with Facebook we will promote the different businesses in their growth and digitization ”, commented Enrique Perezyera, CEO of Microsoft Mexico.

The collaboration integrates the experience of both companies and offers Mexican MSMEs new knowledge to take advantage of the tools that every day help millions of businesses around the world to reach new clients, continue to grow, hire staff and develop their local economies.

For more information and resources, female and male entrepreneurs can visit Microsoft's Pymes Digitales México site and the Facebook page for companies .