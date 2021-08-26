What happens if I don't take my child back to face-to-face classes? This says the SEP about the 2021-2022 school year

August 26, 2021 5 min read

On August 30, the 2021-2022 school year begins and the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has confirmed that there will be a return to face-to-face classes . The good news for parents who remain undecided about whether or not to bring their children to school is that it is not mandatory that they send their children to class .

On August 20, the SEP published the agreement that establishes the provisions for the development of the next school year and the resumption of public education in a face-to-face, responsible and orderly manner.

"Although the return to face-to-face classes is voluntary, girls, boys, adolescents and young people must be enrolled in the respective grade or level, so as not to be considered as a case of school dropout or dropout," said Delfina Gómez , head of the SEP , according to the bulletin .

The most important thing is to know that, regardless of whether they decide to send their children to school or leave them at home, "they must enroll or re-enroll them at the appropriate educational level ," which they can do until September 10 of this year . According to the guidelines of the SEP, enrollment in basic education will be made immediately to the school grade that corresponds to the student according to his age, whether he opts for face-to-face or online modality .

From the beginning of classes and until Friday, September 10, diagnostic evaluations will be carried out, and from Monday, September 13 to November 23 , remedial courses will be held for students who need it.

What if I prefer to continue with the online classes?

The agency will seek to facilitate and make the entry, stay, transit and exit of students at all educational levels easier and more flexible, in order to attend to and prevent school dropouts.

Parents must inform the campus about their decision regarding whether or not to take the children, and each school must report to the SEP the number of students who chose the remote mode to provide follow-up and care .

Students who opted for confinement will be able to follow the educational program at home, just like last year. The agreement includes maintaining access to distance education tools and programs 'Learn at Home', 'Young People on TV', 'Baccalaureate on TV', among other strategies.

What will happen if later I want to send my children face-to-face classes?

"Once the student joins face-to-face classes, a diagnostic assessment will be carried out" to know the progress of learning and establish an extraordinary recovery period, the document details.

One of the great fears of many parents was the condition of signing a letter of stewardship to send their children to face- to-face classes. However, a few days ago President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that signing the document is not mandatory nor is it a condition to deny registration.

The SEP also published its plan with nine actions to guarantee a safe return to classes:

Integrate and activate the Participatory School Health Committees (CPSE) in schools of the Basic, Middle Superior and Superior types, who must establish communication with their closest health center when required. Establish health filters: at home, at the entrance of the school and in the classroom. Wash hands with soap and water and / or use antibacterial gel. Use the mask correctly on the nose and mouth. Keep a healthy distance. Give more use to open spaces. Suspend any type of ceremonies or meetings that concentrate the school community. Immediately notify the competent authorities in the event that a person is detected or suspected to have any respiratory signs or symptoms related to the SARS-CoV2 virus (COVID-19). Procure socio-emotional support among students and teachers and promote, among others, the SEP-SALUD online course "Safe Return" climss.imss.gob.mx

These recommendations will be in the 'Guide for the responsible and orderly return to schools', which will be announced by the SEP and the Ministry of Health. The start of the 2021-2022 school year will be on August 30 and will end on July 28, 2022.